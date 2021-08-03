Survey of Oneill diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.00
(ONEILL, NE) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Oneill, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Oneill area went to Phillips 66 at 202 E Douglas St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Phillips 66 at 202 E Douglas St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
