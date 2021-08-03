Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Old Town, FL

Old Town diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.00

Posted by 
Old Town Today
Old Town Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0bGLQaJf00

(OLD TOWN, FL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Old Town they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Old Town area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at Marathon at 25807 Se Us-19. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.15, listed at Marathon at 25807 Se Us-19.

The average price across the greater Old Town area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Marathon

25807 Se Us-19, Old Town
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.31
$3.71
$3.15

Shell

25850 Se Us-19, Old Town
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.31
$3.71
$3.15

Chevron

7680 N Us-19, Fanning Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.15

CITGO

8731 Nw 174Th St, Fanning Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Old Town Today

Old Town Today

Old Town, FL
15
Followers
109
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Old Town Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Old Town, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Marathon, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Se Us 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Trafficwfxrtv.com

Average US gas price rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.22

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.22 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas supply is abundant, which could keep prices from spiking further. The price at the pump...
Trafficpix11.com

Drivers not seeing much relief from higher gas prices

TRENTON, N.J. — Drivers in New Jersey and around the nation aren’t seeing much relief from high gas prices, and analysts say they shouldn’t expect prices below $3 a gallon for the rest of the summer. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New...
TrafficPosted by
NJ.com

Gas prices are about $1 more per gallon than last summer

Gas prices have continued to increase in New Jersey and around the nation as a lot of Americans head out for summer road trips. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.17, up a penny from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.19 a gallon a year ago at this time.
Trafficfloridapolitics.com

Gas prices hold steady at $2.97 per gallon

Nationally the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.18. Florida drivers got no relief at the pumps last week, but things also didn’t get any worse. The average price for a gallon of gasoline across Florida held steady at $2.97, AAA — The Auto Club Group reported Monday morning. That’s the same as two weeks ago.
Trafficfloridapolitics.com

Gas prices slip below $3 per gallon, barely

Florida prices range from $2.89 to $3.15 per gallon. The price of a gallon of gasoline dropped a tad last week, with the average cost in Florida falling below $3 a gallon for the first time this month. Just barely, though. The average cost of a gallon of gasoline was...
TrafficNews 12

AAA warns that miles-to-empty car display may just leave you stranded

Experts are warning people who tend to let their car ride on fumes often relying on the miles-to-empty gauge, saying it may not be as accurate as you think. According to AAA, of the three ways you can monitor how much gas is in your vehicle -- miles-to-empty, low-fuel warning light and the fuel gauge -- the fuel gauge is what you should rely on to determine how much gas is left in your tank.
Trafficwfirnews.com

AAA: Gas prices keep rising with increased summer demand

Since Memorial Day weekend, the national average of gas prices has increased 13 cents a gallon, and in Virginia, the average gas price has risen by three cents over the last week. AAA Mid-Atlantic says this summer’s price increase is related to a higher demand for gas as more people travel this year compared to last year. WFIR’s Madison Everett has more:
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.86

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) You could be saving up to $0.86 per gallon on diesel in Walnut Creek, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Walnut Creek area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 2400 Monument Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 3523 Mt Diablo Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.75.
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas diesel price check reveals $0.93 savings at cheapest station

(MILPITAS, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.93 in the greater Milpitas area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Milpitas area on Tuesday, found that City Gas Milpitas at 10 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.06 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Gas & Shop at 1590 Mckee Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.99.
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Pleasanton diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.65

(PLEASANTON, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.65 if you’re buying diesel in Pleasanton, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Pleasanton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.04, at Marathon at 160 Holmes St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.69, listed at Chevron at 1051 Airway Blvd.

Comments / 0

Community Policy