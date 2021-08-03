Old Town diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.00

(OLD TOWN, FL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Old Town they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Old Town area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at Marathon at 25807 Se Us-19. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.15, listed at Marathon at 25807 Se Us-19.

The average price across the greater Old Town area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Marathon 25807 Se Us-19, Old Town

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.31 $ 3.71 $ 3.15

Shell 25850 Se Us-19, Old Town

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.31 $ 3.71 $ 3.15

Chevron 7680 N Us-19, Fanning Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.15

CITGO 8731 Nw 174Th St, Fanning Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.