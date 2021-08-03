Socorro diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.01 per gallon
(SOCORRO, NM) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.01 if you’re buying diesel in Socorro, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Socorro area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 721 S California Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.18 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 907 N California St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.40
$3.95
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.59
$3.89
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.00
$3.28
$3.70
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.14
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
