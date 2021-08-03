Socorro diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.01 per gallon

(SOCORRO, NM) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.01 if you’re buying diesel in Socorro, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Socorro area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 721 S California Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.18 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 907 N California St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco 721 S California St, Socorro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.40 $ 3.95 $ 3.18

Shell 924 S California St, Socorro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.18

Alon 1104 N California St, Socorro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.18

Exxon 1105 N California St, Socorro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.28 $ 3.70 $ 3.18

Valero 907 N California St, Socorro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Chevron 1101 N California St , Socorro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.