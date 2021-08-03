Diesel survey: Mountain Grove's cheapest station

(MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Mountain Grove, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Mountain Grove area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.98, at Casey's at 208 S Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.98, listed at Casey's at 208 S Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.98, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Casey's 208 S Main St, Mountain Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

Casey's 806 N Main St, Mountain Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.