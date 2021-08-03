Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountain Grove, MO

Diesel survey: Mountain Grove's cheapest station

Posted by 
Mountain Grove News Alert
Mountain Grove News Alert
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0bGLQLGs00

(MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Mountain Grove, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Mountain Grove area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.98, at Casey's at 208 S Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.98, listed at Casey's at 208 S Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.98, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Casey's

208 S Main St, Mountain Grove
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.98

Casey's

806 N Main St, Mountain Grove
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Mountain Grove News Alert

Mountain Grove News Alert

Mountain Grove, MO
32
Followers
113
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mountain Grove News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Industry
City
Mountain Grove, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy