East Grand Forks, MN

East Grand Forks diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.22 per gallon

East Grand Forks Dispatch
 3 days ago
(EAST GRAND FORKS, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.22 if you’re buying diesel in East Grand Forks, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the East Grand Forks area on Tuesday, found that Holiday at 1010 Central Ave Nehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 4401 32Nd Ave S, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.41

The average price across the greater East Grand Forks area was $3.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Holiday

1010 Central Ave Ne, East Grand Forks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.19

M & H

520 5Th Ave N, Grand Forks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$3.55
$3.19

Simonson

310 Gateway Dr, Grand Forks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.19

Casey's

1300 Ralph Engelstad Arena Dr, Grand Forks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$3.60
$3.19

Simonson

1202 32Nd Ave S , Grand Forks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.55
$3.19

Holiday

2250 S Columbia Rd, Grand Forks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.56
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

East Grand Forks Dispatch

East Grand Forks, MN
ABOUT

With East Grand Forks Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

