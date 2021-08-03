East Grand Forks diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.22 per gallon

(EAST GRAND FORKS, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.22 if you’re buying diesel in East Grand Forks, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the East Grand Forks area on Tuesday, found that Holiday at 1010 Central Ave Nehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 4401 32Nd Ave S, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.41

The average price across the greater East Grand Forks area was $3.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Holiday 1010 Central Ave Ne, East Grand Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

M & H 520 5Th Ave N, Grand Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.55 $ 3.19

Simonson 310 Gateway Dr, Grand Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Casey's 1300 Ralph Engelstad Arena Dr, Grand Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.60 $ 3.19

Simonson 1202 32Nd Ave S , Grand Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.19

Holiday 2250 S Columbia Rd, Grand Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.56 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.