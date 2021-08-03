Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Berlin

(BERLIN, NH) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.06 in the greater Berlin area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Berlin area went to Irving at 318 Glen Ave , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.22 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.28, at Irving at 350 Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Berlin area was $3.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Irving 318 Glen Ave , Berlin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.12 $ 3.43 $ 3.79 $ 3.22

Irving 350 Main St, Gorham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.28

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.