Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Berlin
(BERLIN, NH) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.06 in the greater Berlin area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Berlin area went to Irving at 318 Glen Ave , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.22 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.28, at Irving at 350 Main St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Berlin area was $3.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.07
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.12
$3.43
$3.79
$3.22
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.55
$3.95
$3.28
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
