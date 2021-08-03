Nashville diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.00

(NASHVILLE, AR) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Nashville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Nashville area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1100 S 4Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 1100 S 4Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 1100 S 4Th St, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 1419 Leslie St, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.36 $ 3.67 $ 3.09

Murphy USA 1700 S 4Th St, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 186 Ar-27 S, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.36 $ 3.61 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.