Nashville, AR

Nashville diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.00

Nashville Bulletin
Nashville Bulletin
 3 days ago
(NASHVILLE, AR) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Nashville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Nashville area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1100 S 4Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 1100 S 4Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

1100 S 4Th St, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Shell

1419 Leslie St, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.36
$3.67
$3.09

Murphy USA

1700 S 4Th St, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$3.09

Shell

186 Ar-27 S, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.36
$3.61
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Nashville Bulletin

Nashville Bulletin

Nashville, AR
With Nashville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

