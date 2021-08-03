Cancel
Yreka, CA

Local price review shows diesel prices around Yreka

Yreka Times
Yreka Times
 3 days ago
(YREKA, CA) You could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on diesel in Yreka, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Yreka area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.09, at Fuel 24/7 Inc at 5334 Easy St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.55, listed at Mobil at 787 Montague Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.34, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fuel 24/7 Inc

5334 Easy St, Yreka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.34
$4.49
$4.09

Speedway Express

735 N Main St, Yreka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$4.39
$4.49
$4.21

Shell

250 E Webb St, Montague
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.29

Valero

1258 S Main St, Yreka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.33

76

115 E Miner St, Yreka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.39
card
card$4.65
$--
$--
$4.49

Valero

1802 Fort Jones Rd, Yreka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Yreka Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

