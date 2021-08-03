Local price review shows diesel prices around Yreka
(YREKA, CA) You could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on diesel in Yreka, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Yreka area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.09, at Fuel 24/7 Inc at 5334 Easy St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.55, listed at Mobil at 787 Montague Rd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.34, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.19
$4.34
$4.49
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$4.39
$4.49
$4.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.39
|card
card$4.65
$--
$--
$4.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
