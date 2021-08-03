Local price review shows diesel prices around Yreka

(YREKA, CA) You could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on diesel in Yreka, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Yreka area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.09, at Fuel 24/7 Inc at 5334 Easy St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.55, listed at Mobil at 787 Montague Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.34, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fuel 24/7 Inc 5334 Easy St, Yreka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.34 $ 4.49 $ 4.09

Speedway Express 735 N Main St, Yreka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.21

Shell 250 E Webb St, Montague

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.29

Valero 1258 S Main St, Yreka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.33

76 115 E Miner St, Yreka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.39 card card $ 4.65 $ -- $ -- $ 4.49

Valero 1802 Fort Jones Rd, Yreka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.