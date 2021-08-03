Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Atoka
(ATOKA, OK) You could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on diesel in Atoka, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Atoka area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Shell at 310 S Mississippi Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.41, listed at Pilot at 1954 S Mississippi Ave.
The average price across the greater Atoka area was $3.11, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.69
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.90
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
