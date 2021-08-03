Cancel
Atoka, OK

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Atoka

Posted by 
Atoka Updates
Atoka Updates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SKARR_0bGLPyDe00

(ATOKA, OK) You could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on diesel in Atoka, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Atoka area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Shell at 310 S Mississippi Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.41, listed at Pilot at 1954 S Mississippi Ave.

The average price across the greater Atoka area was $3.11, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

310 S Mississippi Ave, Atoka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.69
$--
$2.89

Shamrock

600 S Mississippi Ave, Atoka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.90

Phillips 66

400 N Mississippi Ave, Atoka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.99

Atoka Fuel

502 N Mississippi Ave, Atoka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

Sunshine

1175 Us-75, Atoka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99

Choctaw Travel Plaza

1302 S Mississippi Ave, Atoka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Atoka Updates

Atoka Updates

Atoka, OK
