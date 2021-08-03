Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Atoka

(ATOKA, OK) You could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on diesel in Atoka, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Atoka area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Shell at 310 S Mississippi Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.41, listed at Pilot at 1954 S Mississippi Ave.

The average price across the greater Atoka area was $3.11, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 310 S Mississippi Ave, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.69 $ -- $ 2.89

Shamrock 600 S Mississippi Ave, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.90

Phillips 66 400 N Mississippi Ave, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Atoka Fuel 502 N Mississippi Ave, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Sunshine 1175 Us-75, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Choctaw Travel Plaza 1302 S Mississippi Ave, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.