Chubby And The Gang release new single and video, I Hate The Radio

Canadian indie alt-pop/rock artist JEEN reveals a new single today titled “Maybe I’ll Be Gone” and it’s not hard to imagine where that sentiment comes from. Recorded in the midst of a global pandemic that has wreaked havoc on every corner of every industry, it’s easy to be concerned about where we are and have the desire to ask questions about what comes next. Co-produced by JEEN and renowned musician/fellow bandmate Ian Blurton (Change of Heart, C’mon, Future Now), this is the third release from her forthcoming album Dog Bite, out in October 2021. The music landscape might be changed forever, and Dog Bite dares to ask what we are coming back to.