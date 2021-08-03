Chubby And The Gang release new single and video, I Hate The Radio
Ahead of the release of their second album The Mutt’s Nuts later this month, Chubby And The Gang have shared a brand-new single I Hate The Radio. “This song is about when you finish a relationship with someone but you have a certain association between them and a song, and then that song comes on the radio,” explains vocalist Charlie Manning Walker. “It’s like, ‘Man, I never want to hear this song again!’ and then of course you get in the car and it comes on.”www.kerrang.com
