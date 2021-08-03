Survey of Mansfield diesel prices reveals $0.12 savings at cheapest station
(MANSFIELD, LA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.12 in the greater Mansfield area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Mansfield area went to Chevron at 796 Washington Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.87 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Mobil at 106 Washington Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.93, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.30
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
