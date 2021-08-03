Survey of Mansfield diesel prices reveals $0.12 savings at cheapest station

(MANSFIELD, LA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.12 in the greater Mansfield area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Mansfield area went to Chevron at 796 Washington Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.87 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Mobil at 106 Washington Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.93, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chevron 796 Washington Ave, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ 2.87

Mobil 106 Washington Ave, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.30 $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.