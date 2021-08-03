Vandalia diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.40
(VANDALIA, IL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.40 depending on where in Vandalia they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Vandalia area went to Mach 1 at 701 Veterans Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Pilot Travel Center at 10 Hwy I-70, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Vandalia area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.32
$3.62
$3.92
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.67
$4.00
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
