Vandalia, IL

Vandalia diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.40

Vandalia News Watch
 3 days ago
(VANDALIA, IL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.40 depending on where in Vandalia they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Vandalia area went to Mach 1 at 701 Veterans Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Pilot Travel Center at 10 Hwy I-70, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Vandalia area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Mach 1

701 Veterans Ave, Vandalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.09

Jack Flash

1820 Veterans Ave, Vandalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.09

Murphy USA

101 Mattes Ave, Vandalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.32
$3.62
$3.92
$3.09

Casey's

1310 N 8Th St, Vandalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.19

Fast Stop

1722 Hillsboro Rd, Vandalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.19

Pilot Travel Center

10 Hwy I-70, Vandalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.67
$4.00
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Vandalia News Watch

Vandalia News Watch

Vandalia, IL
ABOUT

With Vandalia News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

