Vandalia diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.40

(VANDALIA, IL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.40 depending on where in Vandalia they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Vandalia area went to Mach 1 at 701 Veterans Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Pilot Travel Center at 10 Hwy I-70, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Vandalia area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Mach 1 701 Veterans Ave, Vandalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.09

Jack Flash 1820 Veterans Ave, Vandalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Murphy USA 101 Mattes Ave, Vandalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ 3.62 $ 3.92 $ 3.09

Casey's 1310 N 8Th St, Vandalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Fast Stop 1722 Hillsboro Rd, Vandalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Pilot Travel Center 10 Hwy I-70, Vandalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.67 $ 4.00 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.