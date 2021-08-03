Homer diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.02 per gallon

(HOMER, LA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.02 in the greater Homer area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Homer area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.08, at Exxon at 700 W Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.1, listed at Exxon at 3448 Us-79.

The average price across the greater Homer area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Exxon 700 W Main St, Homer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.08

Exxon 3448 Us-79, Homer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.10

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.