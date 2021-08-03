Cancel
Lexington, OK

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Lexington

Lexington News Watch
 3 days ago
(LEXINGTON, OK) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.12 in the greater Lexington area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lexington area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.93, at Murphy USA at 2035 S Green St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.05, listed at Phillips 66 at 121 Sw 3Rd St.

The average price across the greater Lexington area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA

2035 S Green St, Purcell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$2.93

Conoco

1807 N Green St, Purcell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$2.99

Love's Country Store

225 N Green Ave, Purcell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.04
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.04

Phillips 66

121 Sw 3Rd St, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lexington News Watch

Lexington, OK
With Lexington News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

