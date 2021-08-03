Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Lexington
(LEXINGTON, OK) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.12 in the greater Lexington area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Lexington area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.93, at Murphy USA at 2035 S Green St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.05, listed at Phillips 66 at 121 Sw 3Rd St.
The average price across the greater Lexington area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.04
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
