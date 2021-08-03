Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Lexington

(LEXINGTON, OK) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.12 in the greater Lexington area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lexington area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.93, at Murphy USA at 2035 S Green St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.05, listed at Phillips 66 at 121 Sw 3Rd St.

The average price across the greater Lexington area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 2035 S Green St, Purcell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

Conoco 1807 N Green St, Purcell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Love's Country Store 225 N Green Ave, Purcell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.04 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.04

Phillips 66 121 Sw 3Rd St, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.