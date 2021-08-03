Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Page's cheapest

(PAGE, AZ) Savings of as much as $0.14 per gallon on diesel were available in the Page area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Page area on Tuesday, found that Maverik at 701 Tunnel Roadhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.34 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was All American Fuels at 57 S Lake Powell Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.48

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.41, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Maverik 701 Tunnel Road, Page

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.34

Marathon 901 N Us-89, Page

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.51 $ 3.77 $ 3.36

Conoco 910 Copper Mine Rd, Page

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.64 $ 3.47

All American Fuels 57 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ -- $ -- $ 3.48

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.