Page, AZ

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Page's cheapest

Page Times
Page Times
 3 days ago
(PAGE, AZ) Savings of as much as $0.14 per gallon on diesel were available in the Page area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Page area on Tuesday, found that Maverik at 701 Tunnel Roadhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.34 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was All American Fuels at 57 S Lake Powell Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.48

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.41, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Maverik

701 Tunnel Road, Page
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.53
$3.73
$3.34

Marathon

901 N Us-89, Page
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.51
$3.77
$3.36

Conoco

910 Copper Mine Rd, Page
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.54
$3.64
$3.47

All American Fuels

57 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$--
$--
$3.48

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

