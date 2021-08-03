Diesel price check: This is West Branch's cheapest station
(WEST BRANCH, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in West Branch, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the West Branch area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 2445 W Mi-55had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 2015 S Mi-33, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.95
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.22
$3.52
$3.82
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$4.04
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
