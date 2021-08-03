Cancel
West Branch, MI

Diesel price check: This is West Branch's cheapest station

West Branch Digest
West Branch Digest
 3 days ago
(WEST BRANCH, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in West Branch, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the West Branch area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 2445 W Mi-55had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 2015 S Mi-33, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Marathon

2445 W Mi-55, West Branch
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.95
$3.19

Murphy USA

2762 Cook Rd, West Branch
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.22
$3.52
$3.82
$3.25

Shell

2980 Cook Rd, West Branch
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$4.04
$3.25

Mobil

2997 Cook Rd, West Branch
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.25

Marathon

2474 Vern Ct, West Branch
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.25

Marathon

2015 S Mi-33, West Branch
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With West Branch Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

