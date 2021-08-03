Survey pinpoints Marshville's cheapest diesel

(MARSHVILLE, NC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Marshville area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Marshville area went to Marathon at 6706 E Marshville Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Marathon at 6706 E Marshville Blvd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Marshville area was $2.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon 6706 E Marshville Blvd, Marshville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.67 $ 2.99

Speedway 308 W Marshville Blvd, Marshville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.45 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.