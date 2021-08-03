Cancel
Shallotte, NC

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Shallotte

Posted by 
Shallotte Journal
 3 days ago


(SHALLOTTE, NC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.22 in the greater Shallotte area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Shallotte area went to Lowes Foods Fuel at 6278 Beach Dr Sw, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.21, at Circle K at 4523 Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Lowes Foods Fuel

6278 Beach Dr Sw, Ocean Isle Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$3.46
$2.99

Shell

4901 Main St, Shallotte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.85
$3.19

BP

4585 Main St, Shallotte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.31
$3.71
$3.19

Murphy Express

4557 Main St, Shallotte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.21
$--
$3.19

Exxon

359 Whiteville Rd Nw, Shallotte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.39
$3.85
$3.19

Sunoco

116 Holden Beach Rd , Shallotte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Shallotte Journal

Shallotte, NC
With Shallotte Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

