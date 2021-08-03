Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Shallotte
(SHALLOTTE, NC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.22 in the greater Shallotte area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Shallotte area went to Lowes Foods Fuel at 6278 Beach Dr Sw, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.21, at Circle K at 4523 Main St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$3.46
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.85
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.31
$3.71
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.21
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.39
$3.85
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0