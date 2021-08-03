Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Shallotte

(SHALLOTTE, NC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.22 in the greater Shallotte area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Shallotte area went to Lowes Foods Fuel at 6278 Beach Dr Sw, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.21, at Circle K at 4523 Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Lowes Foods Fuel 6278 Beach Dr Sw, Ocean Isle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ 3.46 $ 2.99

Shell 4901 Main St, Shallotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.85 $ 3.19

BP 4585 Main St, Shallotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.31 $ 3.71 $ 3.19

Murphy Express 4557 Main St, Shallotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ -- $ 3.19

Exxon 359 Whiteville Rd Nw, Shallotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.39 $ 3.85 $ 3.19

Sunoco 116 Holden Beach Rd , Shallotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.