Local price review shows diesel prices around Wiggins

(WIGGINS, MS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.19 in the greater Wiggins area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Wiggins area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 1047 Frontage Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.87 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Circle K at 1911 S Azeala Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.06

The average price across the greater Wiggins area was $2.92, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 1047 Frontage Rd, Wiggins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 2.87

Marathon 1220 W Central Ave, Wiggins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Chevron 3333 Us-49, Wiggins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.89

Exxon 1400 Us-49, Perkinston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Circle K 1911 S Azeala Rd, Wiggins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.87 $ 3.31 $ 3.06

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.