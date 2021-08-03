Local price review shows diesel prices around Wiggins
(WIGGINS, MS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.19 in the greater Wiggins area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Wiggins area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 1047 Frontage Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.87 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Circle K at 1911 S Azeala Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.06
The average price across the greater Wiggins area was $2.92, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$2.75
$3.05
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.87
$3.31
$3.06
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
