Survey of Avon diesel prices reveals $0.03 savings at cheapest station
(AVON, CO) Savings of as much as $0.03 per gallon on diesel were available in the Avon area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Avon area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.66, at Stop N Save at 2293 N Frontage Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Shell at 15 Eagle-Vail Rd.
The average price across the greater Avon area was $3.68, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.14
$4.34
$3.66
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.15
$4.39
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0