Survey of Avon diesel prices reveals $0.03 savings at cheapest station

(AVON, CO) Savings of as much as $0.03 per gallon on diesel were available in the Avon area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Avon area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.66, at Stop N Save at 2293 N Frontage Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Shell at 15 Eagle-Vail Rd.

The average price across the greater Avon area was $3.68, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Stop N Save 2293 N Frontage Rd, Vail

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.14 $ 4.34 $ 3.66

Shell 15 Eagle-Vail Rd, Avon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.15 $ 4.39 $ 3.69

Conoco 47 Edwards Village Blvd, Edwards

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.