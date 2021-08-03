Cancel
Magee, MS

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Magee

Posted by 
Magee Updates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0bGLPUvy00

(MAGEE, MS) Savings of as much as $0.55 per gallon on diesel were available in the Magee area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Magee area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 1623 Simpson Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.74 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 1790 Simpson Hwy 49, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.92, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

1623 Simpson Hwy, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$--
$2.74
$2.74

Chevron

303 Pinola Dr, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.77

Exxon

1539 Simpson Hwy, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$3.00
$3.40
$2.77

CEFCO

1563 Simpson Hwy, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.77

Shell

1304 Simpson Hwy, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89

Love's Travel Stop

1790 Simpson Hwy 49, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$3.24
card
card$2.86
$--
$3.46
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Magee Updates

Magee, MS
30
Followers
107
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Magee Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

