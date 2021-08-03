Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Magee

(MAGEE, MS) Savings of as much as $0.55 per gallon on diesel were available in the Magee area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Magee area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 1623 Simpson Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.74 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 1790 Simpson Hwy 49, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.92, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 1623 Simpson Hwy, Magee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ 2.74 $ 2.74

Chevron 303 Pinola Dr, Magee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.77

Exxon 1539 Simpson Hwy, Magee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.00 $ 3.40 $ 2.77

CEFCO 1563 Simpson Hwy, Magee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.77

Shell 1304 Simpson Hwy, Magee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Love's Travel Stop 1790 Simpson Hwy 49, Magee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.24 card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ 3.46 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.