Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Magee
(MAGEE, MS) Savings of as much as $0.55 per gallon on diesel were available in the Magee area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Magee area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 1623 Simpson Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.74 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 1790 Simpson Hwy 49, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.92, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$--
$2.74
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$3.00
$3.40
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$3.24
|card
card$2.86
$--
$3.46
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0