Price checks register Romeo diesel price, cheapest station

(ROMEO, MI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.44 depending on where in Romeo they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Romeo area on Tuesday, found that Sunoco at 16567 32 Mile Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 64111 Van Dyke Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.40, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco 16567 32 Mile Rd, Macomb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.15 card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.25

Kroger 64660 Van Dyke Rd, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.29

Valero 20 Rochester Rd N, Leonard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Meijer 8501 26 Mile Rd, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.29

Shell 200 N Main St, Romeo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 3.49

Marathon 13200 32 Mile Rd, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.83 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.