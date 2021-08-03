Cancel
Romeo, MI

Price checks register Romeo diesel price, cheapest station

Posted by 
Romeo News Watch
Romeo News Watch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVcT_0bGLPT3F00

(ROMEO, MI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.44 depending on where in Romeo they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Romeo area on Tuesday, found that Sunoco at 16567 32 Mile Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 64111 Van Dyke Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.40, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco

16567 32 Mile Rd, Macomb
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.15
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.25

Kroger

64660 Van Dyke Rd, Washington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.29

Valero

20 Rochester Rd N, Leonard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29

Meijer

8501 26 Mile Rd, Washington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.29

Shell

200 N Main St, Romeo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.49
card
card$3.49
$3.79
$4.09
$3.49

Marathon

13200 32 Mile Rd, Washington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$3.53
$3.83
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Romeo News Watch

Romeo News Watch

Romeo, MI
11
Followers
113
Post
366
Views
ABOUT

With Romeo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

