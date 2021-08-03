Diesel price check: This is Kill Devil Hills's cheapest station

(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in Kill Devil Hills, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Kill Devil Hills area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at CITGO at 3500 N Croatan Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.2, listed at Circle K at 1400 S Croatan Hwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.14, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CITGO 3500 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

7-Eleven 6100 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 2.99

Shell 3101 N Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.67 $ 3.13

Crown 2112 S Croatan Hwy, Nags Head

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.28 $ 3.65 $ 3.14 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.33 $ 3.70 $ 3.19

Circle K 1800 N Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.41 $ 3.77 $ 3.19

Speedway 1822 N Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.19 $ 3.70 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.