Diesel price check: This is Kill Devil Hills's cheapest station
(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in Kill Devil Hills, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Kill Devil Hills area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at CITGO at 3500 N Croatan Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.2, listed at Circle K at 1400 S Croatan Hwy.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.14, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.37
$3.77
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.67
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$3.28
$3.65
$3.14
|card
card$2.99
$3.33
$3.70
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.41
$3.77
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.19
$3.70
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
