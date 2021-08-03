Cancel
Kill Devil Hills, NC

Diesel price check: This is Kill Devil Hills's cheapest station

Kill Devil Hills Dispatch
Kill Devil Hills Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0bGLPRHn00

(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in Kill Devil Hills, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Kill Devil Hills area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at CITGO at 3500 N Croatan Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.2, listed at Circle K at 1400 S Croatan Hwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.14, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CITGO

3500 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99

7-Eleven

6100 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.37
$3.77
$2.99

Shell

3101 N Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.67
$3.13

Crown

2112 S Croatan Hwy, Nags Head
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$3.28
$3.65
$3.14
card
card$2.99
$3.33
$3.70
$3.19

Circle K

1800 N Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.41
$3.77
$3.19

Speedway

1822 N Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.19
$3.70
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Kill Devil Hills Dispatch

Kill Devil Hills Dispatch

Kill Devil Hills, NC
ABOUT

With Kill Devil Hills Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

