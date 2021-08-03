Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Dalhart

(DALHART, TX) Savings of as much as $0.03 per gallon on diesel were available in the Dalhart area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Dalhart area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 313 Peach Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 1107 Us-87 S, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.22

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.21, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 313 Peach Ave, Dalhart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.19

Conoco 215 Oak Ave, Dalhart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.19

Cenex Railroad St, Dalhart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.19

Valero 1107 Us-87 S, Dalhart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.22

Toot'n Totum 624 Denver Ave, Dalhart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.22

Toot'n Totum 122 Liberal St, Dalhart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.22

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.