Price checks register Hailey diesel price, cheapest station
(HAILEY, ID) You could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on diesel in Hailey, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Hailey area went to Chevron at 516 N Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.94, at Chevron at 209 S Main St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.91, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.94
$--
$--
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.94
$--
$--
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.94
$--
$--
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.94
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0