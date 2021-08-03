Cancel
Hailey, ID

Price checks register Hailey diesel price, cheapest station

Hailey Times
Hailey Times
 3 days ago
(HAILEY, ID) You could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on diesel in Hailey, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Hailey area went to Chevron at 516 N Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.94, at Chevron at 209 S Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.91, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron

516 N Main St, Bellevue
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.94
$--
$--
$3.89

Chevron

203 S Main St, Bellevue
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.94
$--
$--
$3.89

Phillips 66

S Main St, Bellevue
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.94
$--
$--
$3.89

Chevron

209 S Main St, Hailey
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.94

Sinclair

1011 N Main St, Hailey
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hailey Times

Hailey Times

Hailey, ID
