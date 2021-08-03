Cancel
La Grange, TX

Survey pinpoints La Grange's cheapest diesel

La Grange Voice
La Grange Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44lqez_0bGLPOsq00

(LA GRANGE, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.04 depending on where in La Grange they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the La Grange area went to Texaco at 1310 Us-77 N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Chevron at 103 W Travis St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.98, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Texaco

1310 Us-77 N, La Grange
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$2.94
$3.14
$2.95

Chevron

103 W Travis St, La Grange
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$2.99

Exxon

2146 Us-77 S, La Grange
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

Shell

1704 E Sh-71 Bypass, La Grange
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99

Exxon

2409 E Sh-71 Bypass, La Grange
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

