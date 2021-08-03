Survey pinpoints La Grange's cheapest diesel

(LA GRANGE, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.04 depending on where in La Grange they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the La Grange area went to Texaco at 1310 Us-77 N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Chevron at 103 W Travis St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.98, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Texaco 1310 Us-77 N, La Grange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 2.95

Chevron 103 W Travis St, La Grange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 2146 Us-77 S, La Grange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 1704 E Sh-71 Bypass, La Grange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 2409 E Sh-71 Bypass, La Grange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.