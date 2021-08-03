Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Ashland stations charging $0.20 extra
(ASHLAND, WI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Ashland area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Ashland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Krist at 521 Lake Shore Dr East. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Kwik Trip at 515 Ellis Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.10
$3.50
$3.90
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.54
$3.88
$3.27
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0