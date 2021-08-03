Cancel
Ashland, WI

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Ashland stations charging $0.20 extra

Ashland Daily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S49fn_0bGLPM7O00

(ASHLAND, WI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Ashland area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Ashland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Krist at 521 Lake Shore Dr East. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Kwik Trip at 515 Ellis Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Krist

521 Lake Shore Dr East, Ashland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19

Holiday

606 W Bayfield St, Washburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.24

Cenex

137 W Bayfield St, Washburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.24

Shell

810 Lake Shore Dr W, Ashland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.10
$3.50
$3.90
$3.27

Holiday

915 W Lake Shore Dr, Ashland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$3.27

Cenex

411 Sanborn Ave, Ashland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.54
$3.88
$3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Ashland Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

