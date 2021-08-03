Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Ashland stations charging $0.20 extra

(ASHLAND, WI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Ashland area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Ashland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Krist at 521 Lake Shore Dr East. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Kwik Trip at 515 Ellis Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Krist 521 Lake Shore Dr East, Ashland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Holiday 606 W Bayfield St, Washburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.24

Cenex 137 W Bayfield St, Washburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Shell 810 Lake Shore Dr W, Ashland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.50 $ 3.90 $ 3.27

Holiday 915 W Lake Shore Dr, Ashland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.27

Cenex 411 Sanborn Ave, Ashland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.88 $ 3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.