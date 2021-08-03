Thirsty truck? Here's Camden's cheapest diesel
(CAMDEN, TN) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Camden, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Camden area went to Murphy USA at 2102 Us-641 N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Casey's at 144 Hwy 641 N, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.26
$3.36
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
