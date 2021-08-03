Thirsty truck? Here's Camden's cheapest diesel

(CAMDEN, TN) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Camden, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Camden area went to Murphy USA at 2102 Us-641 N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Casey's at 144 Hwy 641 N, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 2102 Us-641 N, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Casey's 144 Hwy 641 N, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.26 $ 3.36 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.