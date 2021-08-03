Cancel
Richland Center, WI

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Richland Center's cheapest

Posted by 
Richland Center Voice
 3 days ago
(RICHLAND CENTER, WI) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Richland Center, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Richland Center area on Tuesday, found that Kwik Trip at 172 S Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kwik Trip at 172 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.14

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.14, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kwik Trip

172 S Main St, Richland Center
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.14

Cenex

287 S Central Ave, Richland Center
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.14

Kwik Trip

2393 Us-14 E, Richland Center
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.14

BP

2407 Us Hwy 14 E, Richland Center
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Richland Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

