Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Richland Center's cheapest

(RICHLAND CENTER, WI) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Richland Center, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Richland Center area on Tuesday, found that Kwik Trip at 172 S Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kwik Trip at 172 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.14

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.14, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kwik Trip 172 S Main St, Richland Center

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.14

Cenex 287 S Central Ave, Richland Center

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Kwik Trip 2393 Us-14 E, Richland Center

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.14

BP 2407 Us Hwy 14 E, Richland Center

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.