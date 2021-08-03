Monroeville diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.30 savings at cheapest station
(MONROEVILLE, AL) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Monroeville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Monroeville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Cannon at 257 S Alabama Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Chevron at 192 N Mt Pleasant Ave.
The average price across the greater Monroeville area was $2.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.56
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0