Monroeville diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.30 savings at cheapest station

(MONROEVILLE, AL) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Monroeville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Monroeville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Cannon at 257 S Alabama Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Chevron at 192 N Mt Pleasant Ave.

The average price across the greater Monroeville area was $2.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Cannon 257 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Murphy Express 3303 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Shell 20 Al-21 S, Monroeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.56 $ 2.95

Shell 2950 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Chevron 192 N Mt Pleasant Ave, Monroeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.