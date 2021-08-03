Cancel
Monroeville, AL

Monroeville diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.30 savings at cheapest station

Monroeville News Beat
 3 days ago
(MONROEVILLE, AL) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Monroeville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Monroeville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Cannon at 257 S Alabama Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Chevron at 192 N Mt Pleasant Ave.

The average price across the greater Monroeville area was $2.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Cannon

257 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

Murphy Express

3303 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95

Shell

20 Al-21 S, Monroeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.56
$2.95

Shell

2950 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Chevron

192 N Mt Pleasant Ave, Monroeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Monroeville News Beat

Monroeville, AL
ABOUT

With Monroeville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

