Diesel survey: Muskegon Heights's cheapest station

(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) You could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on diesel in Muskegon Heights, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Muskegon Heights area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 2806 S Getty Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Gene's Service at 1987 W Sherman Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

The average price across the greater Muskegon Heights area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon 2806 S Getty St, Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Laketon Mart 2110 Evanston Ave, Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Marathon 2177 S Mill Iron Rd, Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Marathon 176 Whitehall Rd, North Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Wesco 1675 E Apple Ave, Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.16

Wesco 1819 E Apple Ave, Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.28 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.16 card card $ 3.28 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.16

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.