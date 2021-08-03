Diesel survey: Muskegon Heights's cheapest station
(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) You could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on diesel in Muskegon Heights, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Muskegon Heights area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 2806 S Getty Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Gene's Service at 1987 W Sherman Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39
The average price across the greater Muskegon Heights area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.65
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$3.22
$3.52
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.28
$3.24
$3.54
$3.16
|card
card$3.28
$3.24
$3.54
$3.16
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0