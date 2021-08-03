Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Stuttgart stations charging $0.00 extra

(STUTTGART, AR) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Stuttgart, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Stuttgart area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Valero at 408 E 22Nd St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Valero at 408 E 22Nd St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 408 E 22Nd St, Stuttgart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.95 $ 3.24 $ 3.09

Cenex 1010 E 22Nd St, Stuttgart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 2.99 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.