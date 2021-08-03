Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Stuttgart stations charging $0.00 extra
(STUTTGART, AR) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Stuttgart, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Stuttgart area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Valero at 408 E 22Nd St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Valero at 408 E 22Nd St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$2.95
$3.24
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$2.99
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0