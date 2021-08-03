Local price review shows diesel prices around Hillsboro
(HILLSBORO, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.27 if you’re buying diesel in Hillsboro, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Hillsboro area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at 7-Eleven at 1406 Corsicana Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.16, listed at TA Travel Center at 160 Us-77.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.24
$3.54
$3.15
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.54
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.91
$3.26
$3.76
$3.16
|card
card$2.92
$3.26
$3.76
$3.16
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
