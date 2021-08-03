Local price review shows diesel prices around Hillsboro

(HILLSBORO, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.27 if you’re buying diesel in Hillsboro, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hillsboro area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at 7-Eleven at 1406 Corsicana Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.16, listed at TA Travel Center at 160 Us-77.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

7-Eleven 1406 Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Valero 221 Nw Ih-35, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Love's Travel Stop 1501 Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.15 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.15

TA Travel Center 160 Us-77, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ 3.26 $ 3.76 $ 3.16 card card $ 2.92 $ 3.26 $ 3.76 $ 3.16

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.