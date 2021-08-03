Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Newport

(NEWPORT, OR) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.22 depending on where in Newport they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Newport area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.47, at Towne Pump at 313 N Coast Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Chevron at 1517 N Coast Hwy.

The average price across the greater Newport area was $3.57, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Towne Pump 313 N Coast Hwy, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.47

Chevron 960 Sw Coast Hwy, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.75 $ 3.89 $ 3.55

Town Pump 143 S Coast Hwy, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.57

Fred Meyer 1359 N Coast Hwy, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.51 $ 3.61 $ 3.75 $ 3.59

Chevron 1517 N Coast Hwy, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.75 $ 3.89 $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.