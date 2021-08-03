Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, OR

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Newport

Posted by 
Newport Journal
Newport Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4doKuC_0bGLPE3a00

(NEWPORT, OR) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.22 depending on where in Newport they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Newport area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.47, at Towne Pump at 313 N Coast Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Chevron at 1517 N Coast Hwy.

The average price across the greater Newport area was $3.57, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Towne Pump

313 N Coast Hwy, Newport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.47

Chevron

960 Sw Coast Hwy, Newport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.75
$3.89
$3.55

Town Pump

143 S Coast Hwy, Newport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.57

Fred Meyer

1359 N Coast Hwy, Newport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.51
$3.61
$3.75
$3.59

Chevron

1517 N Coast Hwy, Newport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.75
$3.89
$3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Newport Journal

Newport Journal

Newport, OR
34
Followers
121
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newport Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Traffic
City
Newport, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
TrafficArkansas Online

More traveling drives gasoline prices to highest since 2014

More people were hitting the road during the first half of 2021, with demand driving gasoline prices to their highest levels since 2014, according to a news release from the University of Arkansas System's Agriculture Division. The July 29 report by the U.S. Department of Energy, Energy Information Administration, showed...
TrafficPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Can All Cars Use Premium Gas?

Age-old questions that have plagued scholars for generations: What’s the difference between regular and premium gas? Don’t all types of gasoline burn and drive pistons the same? Does premium gas help get a vehicle better fuel economy?. OK, it’s highly unlikely scholars have asked such questions, but you’d probably like...
Traffickentlive.news

Unleaded petrol changes could affect cars made before 2011

Drivers are being warned that some cars may not be compatible with new unleaded petrol which will be rolled out across filling stations later this summer. The standard (95 octane) petrol currently available in UK pumps will be replaced by the new E10 blend, which is compatible with all vehicles built after 2011, the Government's website states.
Traffictorquenews.com

Charging an Electric Vehicle In Public Can Cost Triple What Fueling Up A “Gas-Guzzler” Does

Public EV charging can be ridiculously expensive. Here is what we paid to add 34 miles to a new 2022 model year EV at an EVgo charger. Charging an electric vehicle in public can range in price from free to very expensive. When we recently charged a new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt at an EVgo DC fast charger (DCFC) in Bedford, NH, we discover the pricey end of the spectrum can be more than it would cost to fuel a "gas-guzzling" V8-powered muscle car.
Buying Carsarcamax.com

Average monthly payment amounts for the 10 most commonly-leased cars

Average monthly payment amounts for the 10 most commonly-leased cars. Leasing is an auto industry shorthand term for a long-term rental of a new vehicle, a method often used by businesses that provide company cars for their employees. But leasing is incredibly popular in the consumer market as well. Experian reports 26.66% of all new vehicles were leased in the first quarter of 2021—down from 30.68% in the first quarter of 2020, before the coronavirus hit the U.S. economy and workforce. There are regional differences as well. The northeast United States leads the nation with 46.29% of new vehicles being leased. In the southern U.S., that number is just 15.87%.
Carsmoneytalksnews.com

Why Your Car’s Gas Gauge Might Be Lying

The next time your car’s gas display indicates you will run out of gas in 20 miles, take the warning with a grain of salt. It turns out that relying on such indicators can get you in a heap of trouble. According to a AAA study, the accuracy of such...
EconomyAutoblog

Average new car transaction prices set another record in June

Industry data compiled and parsed by KBB declared a record for average new car transaction prices in May at $41,263. That represented an Olympic high jump of $2,125, or 5.4%, over May 2020, and a bump of $493, or 1.2%, over April 2021. KBB ended up revising May's final figure up to $42,330, making the difference even larger. The number crunchers have released their conclusions for June, finding transaction prices rising again to $42,258. That's another record according to KBB's data, as well as being a 6.36% superhero leap over June 2020 and a 2.24% rise over May 2021. The only brand that didn't register a year-on-year transaction price increase in June was Tesla — the same happened in May — but that could be down to Tesla not reporting its Model S and Model X prices. The only segments to see price declines compared to June of last year were battery electric vehicles (-13.4%), high performance cars (-9.4%) and vans (-1.1%).
TrafficPosted by
WBEC AM

Driving on Fumes is Not Just Dangerous. It’s Bad for your Car!

Do you live for the “E”? Fans of the television show ‘Seinfeld’ might recall the episode in which Kramer takes a car for a test drive with the salesman in the passenger seat and decides he wants to push the car as far as it will go without putting gas in the tank. Hilarity ensues of course.
Trafficfxempire.com

Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Cooler Shift in Weather Pattern Could Dampen EIA Impact

Ahead of today’s EIA weekly storage report, analysts and market observers did not appear to have a firm grasp on the size of the injection. Natural gas futures are inching higher on Thursday shortly after the regular session opening and before the release of the latest weekly government storage report at 14:30 GMT. The early price action has the market hovering just below the multi-week high reached the previous session.
Energy Industryvelillum.com

Introduction for Oil and Gas Engineering Model Development

CO2 emissions by the various industries is one of the main environment issues which have been recognised by many of the environmental agencies across the world. With the current technological growth, environmental policies and mitigation methods, the emission of CO2 will reach 45 gigatons by the 2035. It has been recently seen the aftereffects of rise in mean temperatures of earth due to increased emission of CO2 which affects earth and hence various strong measures should be taken to ensure that the global greenhouse gases concentration assignment help is stabilized at 450 ppm. To achieve this goal various technologies are required to be developed in which research and development of the CO2 capture technologies has to be prioritized. For the wide usage of this technology, it is necessary to ensure that the technology is cost effective as well as the efficiency of the technology is high.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US LNG deliveries increased week-over-week

More export potential is possible with the addition of new capacity from Cheniere’s Sabine Pass terminal. The US Energy Department said August 5 that exports of gas in liquefied form increased week-over-week. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that 21 vessels left LNG export terminals between July 29 and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy