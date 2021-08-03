Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Newport
(NEWPORT, OR) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.22 depending on where in Newport they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Newport area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.47, at Towne Pump at 313 N Coast Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Chevron at 1517 N Coast Hwy.
The average price across the greater Newport area was $3.57, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.47
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.75
$3.89
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.57
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.51
$3.61
$3.75
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.75
$3.89
$3.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
