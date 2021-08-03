Beaufort diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.02

(BEAUFORT, NC) Savings of as much as $0.02 per gallon on diesel were available in the Beaufort area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Beaufort area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at Go Gas at 105 N 28Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Speedway at 1800 Live Oak St.

The average price across the greater Beaufort area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Go Gas 105 N 28Th St, Morehead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.75 $ 3.07

Speedway 1800 Live Oak St, NorthCarolina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.