Beaufort diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.02
(BEAUFORT, NC) Savings of as much as $0.02 per gallon on diesel were available in the Beaufort area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Beaufort area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at Go Gas at 105 N 28Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Speedway at 1800 Live Oak St.
The average price across the greater Beaufort area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.75
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
