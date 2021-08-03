Diesel: Camp Verde's cheapest, according to survey

(CAMP VERDE, AZ) Savings of as much as $0.70 per gallon on diesel were available in the Camp Verde area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Camp Verde area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.14, at Maverik at 541 W. Finnie Flat Rd.. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.84, listed at Chevron at 1897 Pueblo Ridge Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Maverik 541 W. Finnie Flat Rd., Camp Verde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.14

Circle K 752 Finnie Flat Rd, Camp Verde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.41 $ 3.69 $ 3.14

Conoco 3400 W Az-260, Camp Verde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.15

Conoco 1955 E Cornville Rd , Rimrock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.22 $ 3.35 $ 3.19

Chevron 320 Castle Ln, Camp Verde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Chevron 1897 Pueblo Ridge Rd, Camp Verde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.