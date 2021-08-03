Diesel: Camp Verde's cheapest, according to survey
(CAMP VERDE, AZ) Savings of as much as $0.70 per gallon on diesel were available in the Camp Verde area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Camp Verde area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.14, at Maverik at 541 W. Finnie Flat Rd.. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.84, listed at Chevron at 1897 Pueblo Ridge Rd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.41
$3.69
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.22
$3.35
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.84
$--
$--
$3.84
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
