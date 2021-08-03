Survey of Pearsall diesel prices reveals $0.27 savings at cheapest station

(PEARSALL, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.27 in the greater Pearsall area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pearsall area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.87, at Hop-In Fuel Station at 408 E Colorado St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.14, listed at Chevron at 130 S Ih-35.

The average price across the greater Pearsall area was $2.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Hop-In Fuel Station 408 E Colorado St, Pearsall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.25 $ 2.87

Shell 1104 W Comel St, Pearsall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Valero 604 N Oak St, Pearsall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.92

Chevron 1518 N Oak St, Pearsall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 111 N Ih-35, Pearsall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Chevron 130 S Ih-35, Pearsall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.