Survey of Pearsall diesel prices reveals $0.27 savings at cheapest station
(PEARSALL, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.27 in the greater Pearsall area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Pearsall area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.87, at Hop-In Fuel Station at 408 E Colorado St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.14, listed at Chevron at 130 S Ih-35.
The average price across the greater Pearsall area was $2.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$3.25
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
