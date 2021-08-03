Cancel
Pearsall, TX

Survey of Pearsall diesel prices reveals $0.27 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
Pearsall Digest
Pearsall Digest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0Qkd_0bGLPAWg00

(PEARSALL, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.27 in the greater Pearsall area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pearsall area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.87, at Hop-In Fuel Station at 408 E Colorado St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.14, listed at Chevron at 130 S Ih-35.

The average price across the greater Pearsall area was $2.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Hop-In Fuel Station

408 E Colorado St, Pearsall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$3.25
$2.87

Shell

1104 W Comel St, Pearsall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

Valero

604 N Oak St, Pearsall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.92

Chevron

1518 N Oak St, Pearsall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.99

Exxon

111 N Ih-35, Pearsall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$3.59
$3.09

Chevron

130 S Ih-35, Pearsall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pearsall Digest

Pearsall Digest

Pearsall, TX
