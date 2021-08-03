Price checks register Tallulah diesel price, cheapest station
(TALLULAH, LA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.09 if you’re buying diesel in Tallulah, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Tallulah area went to Shell at 1503 Us-65 S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.24 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.33, at Love's Travel Stop at 227 Us-65 S, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Tallulah area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.28
|card
card$3.11
$--
$3.59
$3.33
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0