Tallulah, LA

Price checks register Tallulah diesel price, cheapest station

Tallulah Journal
 3 days ago
(TALLULAH, LA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.09 if you’re buying diesel in Tallulah, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Tallulah area went to Shell at 1503 Us-65 S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.24 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.33, at Love's Travel Stop at 227 Us-65 S, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Tallulah area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

1503 Us-65 S, Tallulah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.24

Love's Travel Stop

227 Us-65 S, Tallulah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.28
card
card$3.11
$--
$3.59
$3.33

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Tallulah Journal

