Price checks register Tallulah diesel price, cheapest station

(TALLULAH, LA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.09 if you’re buying diesel in Tallulah, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Tallulah area went to Shell at 1503 Us-65 S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.24 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.33, at Love's Travel Stop at 227 Us-65 S, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Tallulah area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 1503 Us-65 S, Tallulah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.24

Love's Travel Stop 227 Us-65 S, Tallulah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.28 card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.33

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.