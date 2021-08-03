Cancel
Zapata, TX

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Zapata stations charging $0.00 extra

Zapata Dispatch
Zapata Dispatch
 3 days ago
(ZAPATA, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Zapata they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Zapata area went to Valero at 102 N Us-83, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.95, at Valero at 102 N Us-83, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.95, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero

102 N Us-83, Zapata
card$2.85
$3.17
$3.47
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Zapata, TX
ABOUT

With Zapata Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

