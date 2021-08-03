Cancel
Hamilton, AL

Diesel: Hamilton's cheapest, according to survey

Hamilton News Watch
Hamilton News Watch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYkxb_0bGLP7xk00

(HAMILTON, AL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.40 if you’re buying diesel in Hamilton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hamilton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Fuel Co at 1855 Military St N. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 1126 County Hwy 35.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fuel Co

1855 Military St N, Hamilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.07
$3.40
$2.99

Chevron

1705 Military St S, Hamilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.16
$3.31
$3.04

Pure

195 1St Ave Se, Hamilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.19

Love's Travel Stop

1126 County Hwy 35, Hamilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.72
$3.07
$3.42
$3.34
card
card$2.72
$--
$3.42
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

