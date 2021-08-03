Diesel: Hamilton's cheapest, according to survey
(HAMILTON, AL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.40 if you’re buying diesel in Hamilton, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Hamilton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Fuel Co at 1855 Military St N. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 1126 County Hwy 35.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.07
$3.40
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.16
$3.31
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.16
$3.31
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.72
$3.07
$3.42
$3.34
|card
card$2.72
$--
$3.42
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0