Diesel: Hamilton's cheapest, according to survey

(HAMILTON, AL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.40 if you’re buying diesel in Hamilton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hamilton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Fuel Co at 1855 Military St N. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 1126 County Hwy 35.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fuel Co 1855 Military St N, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.07 $ 3.40 $ 2.99

Chevron 1705 Military St S, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.16 $ 3.31 $ 3.04

Pure 195 1St Ave Se, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Love's Travel Stop 1126 County Hwy 35, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.72 $ 3.07 $ 3.42 $ 3.34 card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.42 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.