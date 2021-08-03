Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Officials identified Mario Mazariegos Rivera and Stephany Cartagena-Bronfield who died in a crash (Los Angeles, CA)

The coroner’s office on Monday identified 43-year-old Mario Mazariegos Rivera and 26-year-old Stephany Cartagena-Bronfield as the victims who were killed when a suspected drunken driver reportedly caused a two-vehicle collision on the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles.

The incident took place at 4:40 a.m. Sunday at Slauson Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said. The driver and passenger of a 2014 Hyundai Elantra lost their lives following a broadside crash with a 2017 Buick Regal, CHP officials stated.

The driver of the Hyundai, Mario Mazariegos Rivera, and his passenger, Stephany Cartagena-Bronfield, were declared deceased at the scene. The Buick’s driver was taken into custody on suspicion of drunken driving. Authorities later identified the Buick driver as 30-year-old Warnervee Walton. Walton was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The people involved in the accident were all Los Angeles residents.

An investigation is continuing.

August 3, 2021

August 3, 2021

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

