Officials identified Mario Mazariegos Rivera and Stephany Cartagena-Bronfield who died in a crash (Los Angeles, CA)
The coroner’s office on Monday identified 43-year-old Mario Mazariegos Rivera and 26-year-old Stephany Cartagena-Bronfield as the victims who were killed when a suspected drunken driver reportedly caused a two-vehicle collision on the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles.
The incident took place at 4:40 a.m. Sunday at Slauson Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said. The driver and passenger of a 2014 Hyundai Elantra lost their lives following a broadside crash with a 2017 Buick Regal, CHP officials stated.
The driver of the Hyundai, Mario Mazariegos Rivera, and his passenger, Stephany Cartagena-Bronfield, were declared deceased at the scene. The Buick’s driver was taken into custody on suspicion of drunken driving. Authorities later identified the Buick driver as 30-year-old Warnervee Walton. Walton was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The people involved in the accident were all Los Angeles residents.
An investigation is continuing.
August 3, 2021
