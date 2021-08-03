Cancel
Roanoke, AL

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Roanoke

Roanoke Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fqpt_0bGLP5CI00

(ROANOKE, AL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Roanoke they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Roanoke area went to Murphy USA at 4214 Us-431, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.03 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.03, at Murphy USA at 4214 Us-431, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Roanoke area was $3.03, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

4214 Us-431, Roanoke
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.06
$--
$3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Roanoke, AL
