Diesel survey: Grants's cheapest station

(GRANTS, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.11 in the greater Grants area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Grants area went to Love's Travel Stop at 257 Horizon Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.44 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.55, at Phillips 66 at 1600 E Santa Fe Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.48, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Love's Travel Stop 257 Horizon Blvd, Milan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.44 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.33 $ 3.55 $ --

Chevron 1500 Willow Dr, Milan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ -- $ 3.45

Phillips 66 1600 E Santa Fe Ave, Grants

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.