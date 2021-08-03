Cancel
Grants, NM

Diesel survey: Grants's cheapest station

Grants Journal
 3 days ago
(GRANTS, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.11 in the greater Grants area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Grants area went to Love's Travel Stop at 257 Horizon Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.44 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.55, at Phillips 66 at 1600 E Santa Fe Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.48, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Love's Travel Stop

257 Horizon Blvd, Milan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.44
card
card$2.95
$3.33
$3.55
$--

Chevron

1500 Willow Dr, Milan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.37
$--
$3.45

Phillips 66

1600 E Santa Fe Ave, Grants
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

