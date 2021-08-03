Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Taos, NM

Taos diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.03 per gallon

Posted by 
Taos Digest
Taos Digest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zi95H_0bGLP2Y700

(TAOS, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.03 in the greater Taos area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Taos area on Tuesday, found that Hail Creek Travel Center at 964 Paseo Del Pueblo Nortehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.22 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Speedway at 1318 Paseo Del Norte, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.25

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Hail Creek Travel Center

964 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.18
$3.48
$3.22

Smith's

224 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, Taos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.24

Speedway

1318 Paseo Del Norte, Taos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.25

Speedway

1642 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, El Prado
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Taos Digest

Taos Digest

Taos, NM
25
Followers
109
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Taos Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taos, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Hail Creek Travel Center#Paseo Del Norte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Trafficwfxrtv.com

Average US gas price rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.22

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.22 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas supply is abundant, which could keep prices from spiking further. The price at the pump...
TrafficPosted by
NJ.com

Gas prices are about $1 more per gallon than last summer

Gas prices have continued to increase in New Jersey and around the nation as a lot of Americans head out for summer road trips. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.17, up a penny from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.19 a gallon a year ago at this time.
Trafficfloridapolitics.com

Gas prices hold steady at $2.97 per gallon

Nationally the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.18. Florida drivers got no relief at the pumps last week, but things also didn’t get any worse. The average price for a gallon of gasoline across Florida held steady at $2.97, AAA — The Auto Club Group reported Monday morning. That’s the same as two weeks ago.
Trafficfloridapolitics.com

Gas prices slip below $3 per gallon, barely

Florida prices range from $2.89 to $3.15 per gallon. The price of a gallon of gasoline dropped a tad last week, with the average cost in Florida falling below $3 a gallon for the first time this month. Just barely, though. The average cost of a gallon of gasoline was...
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Indiana gas price falling

INDIANA – Indiana gas prices have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.16 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Gas prices in Indiana are 14.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 99.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Trafficpix11.com

Drivers not seeing much relief from higher gas prices

TRENTON, N.J. — Drivers in New Jersey and around the nation aren’t seeing much relief from high gas prices, and analysts say they shouldn’t expect prices below $3 a gallon for the rest of the summer. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New...
Petersburg, ILhot96.com

Solar Power

A-E-S Indiana has plans to acquire and construct a 250-megawatt-solar plant and. a 180-megawatt storage facility n Petersburg. Officials say it will be connected to AES Indiana’s existing Petersburg Generating Station and power the equivalent of 45,000 homes during peak hours. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will still need to...
Fairfield, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield diesel price check shows where to save $0.52 per gallon

(FAIRFIELD, CT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.52 in the greater Fairfield area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Fairfield area on Tuesday, found that Star Fuels at 350 Jennings Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.07 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 145 Lordship Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59.

Comments / 0

Community Policy