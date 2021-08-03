Taos diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.03 per gallon

(TAOS, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.03 in the greater Taos area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Taos area on Tuesday, found that Hail Creek Travel Center at 964 Paseo Del Pueblo Nortehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.22 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Speedway at 1318 Paseo Del Norte, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.25

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Hail Creek Travel Center 964 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.22

Smith's 224 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, Taos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.24

Speedway 1318 Paseo Del Norte, Taos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Speedway 1642 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, El Prado

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.