Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Tuba City station

(TUBA CITY, AZ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.02 depending on where in Tuba City they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Tuba City area went to Alon at 417 Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.23 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Speedway at Us-160, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Alon 417 Main St, Tuba City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.30 $ 3.50 $ 3.23

Superfuels Us-160, Tuba City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.24

Chevron Us-160, Tuba City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.39 $ 3.54 $ 3.24

Speedway Us-160, Tuba City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.25

76 Us-160, Tuba City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.