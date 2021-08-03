Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Tuba City station
(TUBA CITY, AZ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.02 depending on where in Tuba City they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Tuba City area went to Alon at 417 Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.23 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Speedway at Us-160, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.30
$3.50
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.24
$3.44
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.39
$3.54
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.24
$3.44
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.29
$3.49
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
