Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuba City, AZ

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Tuba City station

Posted by 
Tuba City Updates
Tuba City Updates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0bGLP1fO00

(TUBA CITY, AZ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.02 depending on where in Tuba City they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Tuba City area went to Alon at 417 Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.23 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Speedway at Us-160, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Alon

417 Main St, Tuba City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.30
$3.50
$3.23

Superfuels

Us-160, Tuba City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.24
$3.44
$3.24

Chevron

Us-160, Tuba City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.39
$3.54
$3.24

Speedway

Us-160, Tuba City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.24
$3.44
$3.25

76

Us-160, Tuba City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.29
$3.49
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Tuba City Updates

Tuba City Updates

Tuba City, AZ
8
Followers
79
Post
728
Views
ABOUT

With Tuba City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuba City, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Industry
Local
Arizona Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Speedway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Trafficwfxrtv.com

Average US gas price rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.22

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.22 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas supply is abundant, which could keep prices from spiking further. The price at the pump...
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Indiana gas price falling

INDIANA – Indiana gas prices have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.16 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Gas prices in Indiana are 14.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 99.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
TrafficPosted by
NJ.com

Gas prices are about $1 more per gallon than last summer

Gas prices have continued to increase in New Jersey and around the nation as a lot of Americans head out for summer road trips. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.17, up a penny from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.19 a gallon a year ago at this time.
Trafficpix11.com

Drivers not seeing much relief from higher gas prices

TRENTON, N.J. — Drivers in New Jersey and around the nation aren’t seeing much relief from high gas prices, and analysts say they shouldn’t expect prices below $3 a gallon for the rest of the summer. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New...
Trafficfloridapolitics.com

Gas prices hold steady at $2.97 per gallon

Nationally the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.18. Florida drivers got no relief at the pumps last week, but things also didn’t get any worse. The average price for a gallon of gasoline across Florida held steady at $2.97, AAA — The Auto Club Group reported Monday morning. That’s the same as two weeks ago.
Trafficwfirnews.com

AAA: Gas prices keep rising with increased summer demand

Since Memorial Day weekend, the national average of gas prices has increased 13 cents a gallon, and in Virginia, the average gas price has risen by three cents over the last week. AAA Mid-Atlantic says this summer’s price increase is related to a higher demand for gas as more people travel this year compared to last year. WFIR’s Madison Everett has more:
Trafficfloridapolitics.com

Gas prices slip below $3 per gallon, barely

Florida prices range from $2.89 to $3.15 per gallon. The price of a gallon of gasoline dropped a tad last week, with the average cost in Florida falling below $3 a gallon for the first time this month. Just barely, though. The average cost of a gallon of gasoline was...
Carsdidyouknowcars.com

Can Electric Cars Replace the Gas Guzzlers

The arrival of electric cars made it look like to escape the dependence on fossil fuels. People switched to electric cars to save their money and to go green. Electric cars are an environmentally and friendly source of transportation. However, the higher cost and poor battery performance have stopped people to switch to electric cars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy