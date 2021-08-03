Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Pagosa Springs

(PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.06 in the greater Pagosa Springs area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Pagosa Springs area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 2537 Eagle Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.33 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was City Market at 165 Country Center Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

The average price across the greater Pagosa Springs area was $3.36, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Speedway 2537 Eagle Dr, Pagosa Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ 3.85 $ 3.33

Everyday 360 E Pagosa St, Pagosa Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Speedway 25 N Pagosa Blvd, Pagosa Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

City Market 165 Country Center Dr, Pagosa Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.80 $ 3.39

Marathon 30 N Pagosa Blvd, Pagosa Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.