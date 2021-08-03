Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Pagosa Springs
(PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.06 in the greater Pagosa Springs area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Pagosa Springs area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 2537 Eagle Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.33 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was City Market at 165 Country Center Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39
The average price across the greater Pagosa Springs area was $3.36, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$3.85
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.80
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
