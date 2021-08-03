Cancel
Pagosa Springs, CO

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Pagosa Springs

Posted by 
Pagosa Springs News Alert
Pagosa Springs News Alert
 3 days ago
(PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.06 in the greater Pagosa Springs area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Pagosa Springs area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 2537 Eagle Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.33 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was City Market at 165 Country Center Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

The average price across the greater Pagosa Springs area was $3.36, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Speedway

2537 Eagle Dr, Pagosa Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$3.85
$3.33

Everyday

360 E Pagosa St, Pagosa Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.35

Speedway

25 N Pagosa Blvd, Pagosa Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.35

City Market

165 Country Center Dr, Pagosa Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.80
$3.39

Marathon

30 N Pagosa Blvd, Pagosa Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pagosa Springs News Alert

Pagosa Springs News Alert

Pagosa Springs, CO
