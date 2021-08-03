Cancel
Wellington, OH

Diesel: Wellington's cheapest, according to survey

Wellington News Alert
 3 days ago
(WELLINGTON, OH) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Wellington, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Wellington area went to BP at 187 E Herrick Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at BP at 187 E Herrick Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP

187 E Herrick Ave, Wellington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.29

Mickey Mart

704 N Main St, Wellington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.29

Valero

816 N Main St , Wellington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

