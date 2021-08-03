Gonzales diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.12 savings at cheapest station

(GONZALES, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.12 depending on where in Gonzales they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Gonzales area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.67, at H-E-B at 1735 Church St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.79, listed at Valero at 1724 N Sara Dewitt Dr.

The average price across the greater Gonzales area was $2.72, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

H-E-B 1735 Church St, Gonzales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.67

Walmart 1808 Church St, Gonzales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.88 $ 3.03 $ 2.69

Exxon 1107 E Sarah Dewitt Dr, Gonzales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 3.07 $ 3.47 $ 2.75

Valero 1724 N Sara Dewitt Dr, Gonzales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.