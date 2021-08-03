Gonzales diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.12 savings at cheapest station
(GONZALES, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.12 depending on where in Gonzales they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Gonzales area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.67, at H-E-B at 1735 Church St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.79, listed at Valero at 1724 N Sara Dewitt Dr.
The average price across the greater Gonzales area was $2.72, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.89
$3.19
$2.67
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.88
$3.03
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$3.07
$3.47
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$2.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
