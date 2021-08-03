Cancel
Gonzales, TX

Gonzales diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.12 savings at cheapest station

Gonzales Dispatch
Gonzales Dispatch
 3 days ago
(GONZALES, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.12 depending on where in Gonzales they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Gonzales area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.67, at H-E-B at 1735 Church St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.79, listed at Valero at 1724 N Sara Dewitt Dr.

The average price across the greater Gonzales area was $2.72, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

H-E-B

1735 Church St, Gonzales
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.89
$3.19
$2.67

Walmart

1808 Church St, Gonzales
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.88
$3.03
$2.69

Exxon

1107 E Sarah Dewitt Dr, Gonzales
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$3.07
$3.47
$2.75

Valero

1724 N Sara Dewitt Dr, Gonzales
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Gonzales Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

