Local price review shows Key Largo diesel price, cheapest station
(KEY LARGO, FL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Key Largo area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Key Largo area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 98210 Overseas Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Speedway at 99601 Overseas Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09
The average price across the greater Key Largo area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.35
$3.65
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.35
$3.67
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.67
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
