Local price review shows Key Largo diesel price, cheapest station

(KEY LARGO, FL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Key Largo area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Key Largo area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 98210 Overseas Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Speedway at 99601 Overseas Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Key Largo area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Marathon 98210 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Speedway 99601 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Shell 99810 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.35 $ 3.67 $ 3.09

Shell 92870 Overseas Hwy, Tavernier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.67 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.