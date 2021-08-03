Cancel
Key Largo, FL

Local price review shows Key Largo diesel price, cheapest station

Key Largo News Flash
 3 days ago
(KEY LARGO, FL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Key Largo area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Key Largo area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 98210 Overseas Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Speedway at 99601 Overseas Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Key Largo area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Marathon

98210 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99

Speedway

99601 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.35
$3.65
$3.09

Shell

99810 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.35
$3.67
$3.09

Shell

92870 Overseas Hwy, Tavernier
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.67
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

