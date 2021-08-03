Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA free agency 2021: Alex Caruso, Bulls agree to four-year, $37 million deal, per report

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Caruso is signing a four-year, $37 million deal with the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Caruso was one of the key role players on the 2020 Lakers championship team but had been underpaid throughout his tenure with the franchise. He spent the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons on two-way deals before signing a two-year, $5.5 million deal to stay in Los Angeles in the 2019 offseason. Caruso indicated after the season that he wanted to stay with the Lakers and continue contending with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Zach Lavine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls#Espn#Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Gets His Teammates Paid Very Well: Alex Caruso Becomes His Latest Teammate To Secure The Big Bag

No one can understate what playing with an all-time great can do for a player's career in the NBA. During 2020's 'The Last Dance' documentary, we saw players like Steve Kerr and Bill Cartwright explain how playing with Michael Jordan in the Chicago Bulls helped boost their career stock greatly, and secure their legacy in the upper echelon of basketball history. Whereas, the young Lakers core from 2014 to 2016 got the chance to learn and grow under the learning tree of Kobe Bryant, and many of them have gone on to find great success in the league. Players like Julius Randle, D'Angelo Russell, and Jordan Clarkson became very successful in the league thanks to their stint playing with Kobe.
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Lakers considered salary dumping Marc Gasol in trade with Timberwolves

The Lakers completed the majority of their free agency work inside a roughly 24-hour window between Monday and Tuesday. While it was a quick use of their time, it also made for a busy opening day, one during which many options were surely discussed. One of the primary talking points...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Josh Hart roasts Lakers’ Alex Caruso with hilarious truth bomb on Twitter

Former Los Angeles Lakers teammates Alex Caruso and Josh Hart just had a hilarious exchange on the mean streets of Twitter. Caruso went on a bit of a rant about how the Twitterverse is populated by all sorts of “experts.” Hart decided to chime in and it resulted in a brief moment that took you back to a simpler time when these two guys were still on the Lakers. Or at least that’s what the exchange did for me.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma reacts to Alex Caruso leaving LeBron James, Lakers

Kyle Kuzma, who was recently traded to the Washington Wizards in the Russell Westbrook deal, couldn’t be any happier for his brother and former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Alex Caruso after the crafty guard got paid. Caruso is leaving the Lakers after he agreed to a four-year, $37 million deal...
NFLthefocus.news

Who is Alex Caruso's gf? Meet stunning Instagram model Mia Amabile

Alex Caruso has an interesting few months ahead of him as he enters free agency. Russell Westbrook’s arrival in LA could signal the end of Caruso’s time in the purple and gold, however, that remains to be seen. In the meantime, he has been keeping himself occupied with a new girlfriend. Meet Alex Caruso’s new gf, Mia Amabile.
NBABleacher Report

Lakers News: Latest on DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso Rumors and More

NBA free agency is upon us. The market officially opens at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, but it's already close enough to send the rumor mill into overdrive. Would you believe me if I told you the Los Angeles Lakers were involved in a lot of that buzz? Of course not. The Lakers are perpetual news-makers, and that's as true now as ever, as they look to construct a championship-level supporting cast around LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers Rumors: Alex Caruso ‘expected’ to meet with several teams in NBA free agency

One of the most beloved and longest-tenured players for the Los Angeles Lakers could soon be headed elsewhere in NBA free agency. Alex Caruso may have played his last game in Purple and Gold, as he's expected to speak with several teams starting today. According to Jovan Buha and Bill Oram of The Athletic, the expectation is Caruso will be courted by several teams once able to start taking calls later today as a free agent: The Lakers should and will try to retain Caruso and Horton-Tucker, but t...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Free Agency Rumors: Bulls, Galloway, Bullock, Caruso, Dinwiddie, Theis

The Bulls appear to be aware that they need to upgrade their playmaking. Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports (Twitter video link) that Chicago could be looking to add Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan to their roster. Windhorst notes that the Bulls may be able to extract...
NBARealGM

Lakers' Offer To Alex Caruso Was 'Not Close' To Chicago's

The Los Angeles Lakers lost Alex Caruso to the Chicago Bulls on a four-year, $37 million deal. "From what I have heard and from what you have heard, the Lakers' offer was not close, which belies some luxury tax concerns," said Zach Lowe to Ramona Shelburne on his podcast. Lowe...
NBABleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Pursuit of Kendrick Nunn, Alex Caruso and More

We're only a couple of days in the NBA free-agency negotiation period, and the Los Angeles Lakers have already made a plethora of moves. Along with the trade for Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles has reportedly agreed to bring back Talen-Horton Tucker and Marc Gasol while adding Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony, Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk, Kent Bazemore and Wayne Ellington.
NBAtheScore

Bulls, Caruso agree to 4-year, $37M contract

The Chicago Bulls and guard Alex Caruso agreed to a $37-million deal over four years, Caruso's agent told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Caruso is Chicago's second significant addition on the first day of free agency following an $85-million, four-year agreement with Lonzo Ball as part of a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBAlakersnation.com

Lakers Rumors: Alex Caruso Would Have Re-Signed For Less Guaranteed Money Than Bulls Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers roster looks just about complete after they made a flurry of signings on the first two days of free agency. Armed with only veteran minimum contracts and the taxpayer mid-level exception, the Lakers managed to bring back several of their former players in Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Kent Bazemore while also adding youth in Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn.
NBAYardbarker

Former Aggie Alex Caruso Cashes In During NBA Free Agency

Caruso and the Bulls agreed on a four-year, $37 million contract. Caruso signed a shoe deal in 2020 with ANTA. While with the Aggies, Caruso earning second-team all-conference honors in the SEC as a senior in 2016, and won an NBA championship with the Lakers in 2020. Not bad for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy