NBA free agency 2021: Alex Caruso, Bulls agree to four-year, $37 million deal, per report
Alex Caruso is signing a four-year, $37 million deal with the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Caruso was one of the key role players on the 2020 Lakers championship team but had been underpaid throughout his tenure with the franchise. He spent the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons on two-way deals before signing a two-year, $5.5 million deal to stay in Los Angeles in the 2019 offseason. Caruso indicated after the season that he wanted to stay with the Lakers and continue contending with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.www.cbssports.com
